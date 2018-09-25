Trending
September 25, 2018 10:01 am

Photographer captures rare quintuple rainbow over Jersey Shore

By National Online Journalist, Viral/Trends  Global News

Photographer John Entwistle captured a phenomenon known as a supernumerary rainbow.

John Entwistle via Instagram
A A

A photographer captured stunning images of a rare “quintuple” rainbow arcing over Jersey Shore, N.J., late last week. Usually associated with TV show Jersey Shore and other unpleasantries, the beachfront had a nice, colourful display for a change.

John Entwistle was watching the sunset on Sept. 18 with his daughter when he captured what he thought was a “quintuple rainbow.”

“Rainbow Insanity. I could be wrong but that sure looks like a quintuple rainbow tonight over the Jersey Shore, NJ,” the photographer said on social media. “My daughter and I watched rainbows fade in and out for a half hour at sunset. Some of the brightest rainbow colors I’ve ever seen in my life!”

Turns out Entwistle actually captured a rare phenomenon known as a supernumerary rainbow.

“Another shot of the vibrant ‘supernumerary’ rainbows at sunset last night at the Jersey Shore, NJ,” the photographer said. “It was amazing to watch the colors get brighter and brighter and then fade away.”

READ MORE: British photographer captures ‘fogbow,’ a stunning image of a colourless rainbow

As the National Geographic Society notes, a supernumerary rainbow is the result of “complex interaction of light rays in an air mass with small, similarly sized water droplets.”

“A supernumerary rainbow is a thin, pastel-coloured arc usually appearing below the inner arch of a rainbow,” the geographic society explained.

Entwistle’s images of the rainbow have been shared and liked on social media thousands of times.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Jersey Shore
Jersey Shore rainbow
Jersey Shore supernumerary rainbow
John Entwistle
quintuple rainbow
rainbows
supernumerary rainbow

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News