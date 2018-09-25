Quebec man charged after loaded weapon found in Peterborough home

A 23-year-old man from Quebec is facing several charges including domestic assault with a weapon after a loaded handgun was found in a Peterborough apartment last month.
Police say on Aug. 25, the man from Gatineau allegedly assaulted a woman with a shirt during a dispute. He left the residence and police were informed there was a handgun as well as ammunition inside the home.
Police seized a handgun, ammunition along with a large amount of cash, liquid codeine and drug paraphernalia.
On Aug. 28, a warrant was issued for the arrest of the accused and two days later he was arrested and charged with:
He appeared in court on Aug. 31 and remanded into custody.
Additional charges came this week and were read in court on Monday:
The accused was remanded in custody and is scheduled to re-appear in court later Tuesday. His name was not released to protect the identity of the alleged victim.
