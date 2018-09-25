Quebec man charged after loaded weapon found in Peterborough home

A 23-year-old man from Quebec is facing several charges including domestic assault with a weapon after a loaded handgun was found in a Peterborough apartment last month.

Police say on Aug. 25, the man from Gatineau allegedly assaulted a woman with a shirt during a dispute. He left the residence and police were informed there was a handgun as well as ammunition inside the home.

Police seized a handgun, ammunition along with a large amount of cash, liquid codeine and drug paraphernalia.

On Aug. 28, a warrant was issued for the arrest of the accused and two days later he was arrested and charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Assault

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking

He appeared in court on Aug. 31 and remanded into custody.

Additional charges came this week and were read in court on Monday:

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition

The accused was remanded in custody and is scheduled to re-appear in court later Tuesday. His name was not released to protect the identity of the alleged victim.