September 25, 2018 10:20 am

Quebec man charged after loaded weapon found in Peterborough home

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
A domestic assault led to the discovery of a loaded handgun at a Peterborough home in late August.

Peterborough Police Service
A 23-year-old man from Quebec is facing several charges including domestic assault with a weapon after a loaded handgun was found in a Peterborough apartment last month.

Police say on Aug. 25, the man from Gatineau allegedly assaulted a woman with a shirt during a dispute. He left the residence and police were informed there was a handgun as well as ammunition inside the home.

Police seized a handgun, ammunition along with a large amount of cash, liquid codeine and drug paraphernalia.

On Aug. 28, a warrant was issued for the arrest of the accused and two days later he was arrested and charged with:

  • Assault with a weapon
  • Assault
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking

He appeared in court on Aug. 31 and remanded into custody.

Additional charges came this week and were read in court on Monday:

  • Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition

The accused was remanded in custody and is scheduled to re-appear in court later Tuesday. His name was not released to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

