Saskatoon weather outlook: snowy start to fall, warmer air returns

Snow has stopped and warmer days return for now.

Saskatoon forecast

Monday

Saskatoon’s first snowfall of the season fell throughout the final hours of summer into the first weekend of fall with the city already recording above average precipitation for the month of September.

Snow finally switched over to rain early Monday morning and then eased by dawn as temperatures fell back to the freezing mark before warming into mid-single digits before noon under mostly cloudy skies.

@TiffanyGlobal @PQuinlanGlobal Someone hit the ditch/water S of Leross. Kelliher rescue pass us to 1st respond. Hope all is ok! Very slippery. pic.twitter.com/AiWamRbKq8 — Robert Klewchuk (@RKlewchuk) September 22, 2018

That's for sure ! Drove through the yesterday WOW is right 🌨🌧❄⛄💧 pic.twitter.com/0s5dPslmJS — Cheryl Kaban (@kabanck) September 23, 2018

@PQuinlanGlobal

My granddaughter says nothing better than a snowman. pic.twitter.com/jSapaIbnAZ — dogdays (@rescuerehome) September 22, 2018

A mix of sun and cloud dominates the remainder of the first Monday of autumn with an afternoon high hoping to make it into double digits.

Monday night

A disturbance will swing through Monday night and bring in a wave of clouds and showers overnight as the mercury drops back toward the freezing mark.

Tuesday

A few of those clouds may linger into the morning, but once that mix of sun and cloud clears out, mostly sunny skies are expected to stick around for the remainder of the day.

A breezy northwesterly wind will kick in midday with gusts pushing toward 40 km/h as we climb to an afternoon high a few degrees into double digits.

Wednesday-Friday

The next feature to make its way through is a cold front on Wednesday, which will bring back clouds and a chance of showers, particularly early in the day with winds gusting upwards of 60 km/h.

Behind the front, daytime highs will drop from low double digits on Wednesday to mid-single digits Thursday and Friday as a few more clouds return with a slight chance of flurries on Thursday before sunshine returns on Friday.

Weekend outlook

The final weekend of September is slated to start out on a mostly sunny note on Saturday before some clouds roll back in on Sunday as overnight lows dip into mid-minus single digits, but daytime highs should stay safely in mid-positive single digits.

The Sept. 24 Your Saskatchewan photo of a hummingbird was taken by Garfield MacGillivray near Quill Lake:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.