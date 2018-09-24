Improving outcomes in Saskatoon for pregnant women living with HIV

A new 10-unit affordable rental housing project to support pregnant women living with HIV or substance abuse opened Monday in Saskatoon.

Along with offering prenatal care, support staff at Sanctum 1.5 will provide opioid substitution therapy, parenting classes, and social support.

Katelyn Roberts, the executive director and co-founder of Sanctum Care Group, said the facility is the first of its kind in Canada and focuses on the unique needs of these women.

“It’s about changing the way we respond to the most vulnerable, creating services and supports that simultaneously address the medical and psychosocial needs of the clients we serve while also eliminating the systematic barriers that perpetuate inequality in this community,” Roberts said in a statement.

Women will also be provided with help to connect with health and addiction services to prevent the transmission of HIV, and improve their outcomes and those of their children.

Sanctum 1.5 is being supported by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

“Proper prenatal care is vitally important for any expectant mother but for high risk, HIV positive pregnant women, it can be incredibly challenging to seek out the support they require,” said Corey Miller, the vice-president of provincial programs with the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

“That’s why we are proud to work in partnership with the Sanctum Care Group to support these mothers with the care and dignity they deserve.”

Sanctum Care Group will receive $600,000 in annual funding from the Saskatchewan government to support operations at the facility.

“Substance abuse and HIV are often the product of complex social factors,” said Health Minister Jim Reiter.

“Sanctum 1.5 will help women facing these challenges ensure a better future for themselves and for their children by providing the support they need throughout the course of their pregnancy.”

The Grey Nuns of Montreal are also contributing $1 million toward ongoing operations of Sanctum 1.5.

Sanctum Care Group is a community-based organization working with people affected by HIV/AIDS, substance abuse, mental health issues, poverty, and homelessness.