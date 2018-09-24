Arrest made in assault that saw Winnipeg police officer dragged
An arrest Sunday has led to charges against a Winnipeg man for an assault on a police officer.
In the early morning of Aug. 24, a police officer was dragged a significant distance after conducting a traffic stop on a stolen truck. The officer suffered a number of injuries and was taken to hospital. Police were on the lookout for the stolen vehicle, a blue 2014 Toyota Tacoma.
READ MORE: Winnipeg police dealing with rash of peace officer assaults
Early Sunday morning, police located an unrelated stolen vehicle, a black Ford Focus, on the 300 block of Beliveau Road, where they arrested two suspects, a man and a woman.
Ian Thomas Shupena, 37, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, escaping lawful custody, flight while pursued by a peace officer, and two counts of resisting a peace officer.
Jade Lilian Shuman, 26, was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
WATCH: Winnipeg police officer dragged by stolen truck
