Rental Task Force to release recommendations for affordable housing in B.C.

Tenants struggling to pay rent will find out Monday what the province has to say about fixing the affordability problem.

The Rental Housing Task Force will release its first recommendations after spending the past few months hearing from renters across B.C.

Tenants have grown more frustrated since it was announced this month that the maximum rental increase for 2019 will be 4.5 per cent, up from four per cent this year.

Based on the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s most recent assessment of the average rent for a Vancouver two-bedroom apartment — $1,550 per month — the hike would equate to an extra $837 per year.

In early September, Housing Minister Selina Robinson declined to comment on the status of the $400 annual renter’s grant the NDP promised in its 2017 election campaign.

But Sydney Ball with the Vancouver Tenants Union (VTU) said tenants don’t have time to wait for action on rent hikes, arguing that people on fixed incomes simply don’t have the extra money to pay a higher rent.

“I think now is the time for action from the B.C. government if they want to prove that they actually understand the housing crisis is a crisis for tenants and the homeless, and not a crisis for property owners and landlords,” she said.

“Something like the 4.5 per cent increase is so obviously wrong that it shouldn’t be hard for them to take action immediately.”

— With files from Simon Little