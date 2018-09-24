Apartment Fire
September 24, 2018 11:33 am
Updated: September 24, 2018 11:36 am

Man taken to hospital after apartment fire in Peterborough

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A fire broke out an an apartment on Aylmer Street North in Peterborough on Monday morning. One person was taken to hospital.

Dan Nynik/CHEX News
A man was taken to hospital after fire broke out at an apartment in Peterborough on Monday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., crews responded to the fire at the building on Alymer Street North near London Street.

One man was taken out of the building and taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with undisclosed injuries.

According to fire crews on scene, the fire is believed to have been caused by smoking.

Roads are currently closed at London and McDonnell streets.

More to come.

