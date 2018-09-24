Man taken to hospital after apartment fire in Peterborough

A man was taken to hospital after fire broke out at an apartment in Peterborough on Monday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., crews responded to the fire at the building on Alymer Street North near London Street.

READ MORE: Suspicious barn fire in Otonabee South Monaghan

One man was taken out of the building and taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with undisclosed injuries.

TRAFFIC: Aylmer Street is blocked between London and McDonnel as @PtboFireRescue deal with a structure fire. One man was taken to hospital by @PtboParamedics #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/Jbd9juhfgJ — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) September 24, 2018

According to fire crews on scene, the fire is believed to have been caused by smoking.

Roads are currently closed at London and McDonnell streets.

More to come.