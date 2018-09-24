Road to Recovery
More than 50 supports available at Winnipeg mental health expo

WATCH: You can check out more than 50 resources at the Dakota Community Centre in St. Vital on Sept. 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

You are not alone on your journey to recovery: that’s the message an upcoming mental health networking and resource expo is sending to Winnipeggers.

At least 50 organizations will be set up at Dakota Community Centre on Sept. 28 to provide wellness, education, employment, addictions, financial, legal and self-help for anyone struggling with their mental health.

The annual event is set to run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in St. Vital.

You can learn more about what’s ahead here.

