Man sent to hospital, St. Mary’s Road closed following single-vehicle crash

St. Mary’s Road remains closed between Springside and Elm Park Road following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

According to police, a motorist driving along St. Mary’s Road went off the road and crashed his vehicle, though it is not yet known how or why.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man charged with impaired driving following early morning crash

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

WATCH: Car crash into Winnipeg fire hall sends three people to hospital