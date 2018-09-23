Traffic
September 23, 2018 1:22 pm

Man sent to hospital, St. Mary’s Road closed following single-vehicle crash

By Global News

St. Mary's Road remains closed following a single vehicle collision early Sunday morning.

Michael Draven/Global News
St. Mary’s Road remains closed between Springside and Elm Park Road following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

According to police, a motorist driving along St. Mary’s Road went off the road and crashed his vehicle, though it is not yet known how or why.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

