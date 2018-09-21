Peterborough man charged with assault after Aylmer Street North dispute

A 45-year-old Peterborough man has been charged with assault following an alleged dispute at a multi-unit residence on Thursday night.

Peterborough police say around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to a residence on Aylmer Street North for reports of an assault.

Police alleged the man became involved in a dispute with a man he knows and assaulted him.

Bradley David Binch, 45, of no fixed address, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with assault.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.