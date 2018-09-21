Crime
Peterborough man charged with assault after Aylmer Street North dispute

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
A Peterborough man faces assault charges following an alleged incident at a multi-unit residence on Thursday.

Peterborough Police Service
A 45-year-old Peterborough man has been charged with assault following an alleged dispute at a multi-unit residence on Thursday night.

Peterborough police say around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to a residence on Aylmer Street North for reports of an assault.

Police alleged the man became involved in a dispute with a man he knows and assaulted him.

Bradley David Binch, 45, of no fixed address, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with assault.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

