global poverty
September 20, 2018 8:00 pm

Billions of people on the planet — and in 104 countries, almost a quarter live in poverty

By Staff The Associated Press

In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo a homeless man wobbles back and forth tearing a cardboard box into pieces in the Skid Row area of downtown Los Angeles.

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File
A A

A survey of 104 countries comprising 5.5 billion people that looked at health, education and living standards has found that some 1.3 billion people are living in poverty – including 662 million children.

That represents a share of just under 24 per cent. Children alone represented about a 12-per-cent share.

Coverage of poverty on Globalnews.ca:

The Multidimensional Poverty Index released Thursday by the U.N. Development Program and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative says 46 per cent of the 1.3 billion are considered to be severely impoverished.

The index considered such things as nutrition, child mortality, schooling, cooking fuel, sanitation, safe drinking water, housing and assets.

READ MORE: Local walk hopes to make a difference in reducing poverty around the world

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
global poverty
multidimensional poverty index
poverty index
poverty index un
un multidimensional poverty index
un poverty index
united nations multidimensional poverty index

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News