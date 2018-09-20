Billions of people on the planet — and in 104 countries, almost a quarter live in poverty

A survey of 104 countries comprising 5.5 billion people that looked at health, education and living standards has found that some 1.3 billion people are living in poverty – including 662 million children.

That represents a share of just under 24 per cent. Children alone represented about a 12-per-cent share.

The Multidimensional Poverty Index released Thursday by the U.N. Development Program and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative says 46 per cent of the 1.3 billion are considered to be severely impoverished.

The index considered such things as nutrition, child mortality, schooling, cooking fuel, sanitation, safe drinking water, housing and assets.

