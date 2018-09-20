The Kingston Frontenacs are calling it a breath of fresh air

The Kingston Frontenacs have a new business partner in broadcasting.

All 68 games this season, home and away, will be heard on 104.3 Fresh-FM. “It’s a perfect fit for both parties,” said Fresh-FM program director Brian Bailey.

“The Frontenacs were looking to go in a new direction and we wanted to help them get there. Fresh-FM is about supporting the community and the Frontenacs are Kingston’s number one sports team. We have a much stronger signal than MY-FM in Napanee. We can reach listeners from Belleville to Brockville and everywhere in between.”

Returning to the broadcast booth for his 40th season will be Jim Gilchrist.

“I look forward to being a part of the Corus Entertainment family,” said the veteran play-by-play announcer.

“It’s a different team than last year. The 2018 Frontenacs are younger but just as quick.

They may not be the most talented team in the Ontario Hockey League, but they’ll certainly be one of the hardest working units in the league under new head coach Kurtis Foster.

Gilchrist, as mentioned, is entering his 40th season of broadcasting Major Junior A matches.

Between the Oshawa Generals and Kingston Frontenacs he’s called 2,710 games.

The dean of OHL announcers hopes to reach the magic number of 3,000 with Fresh-FM.