Alberta Education minister calls for review after test question asks about positive effect of residential schools

The superintendent of a school division in northeastern Alberta has apologized for an online course that asks students to choose a positive effect of residential schools.

The social studies question prompted a complaint from a student taking a course from the St. Paul Alternative Education Centre.

Students are asked to identify a positive effect of residential schools from a list including children were away from home, they learned to read, they became civilized and children were taught manners.

St. Paul superintendent Glen Brodziak said the division has reached out to the student and her family.

He said the course information is provided province-wide by Alberta Distance Learning Centre.

READ MORE: Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s report details atrocities of residential schools

“With that being said, it is our duty as teachers to preview all the materials that are presented to our students on an ongoing basis,” Brodziak wrote in statement shared on the school division’s website. “We are removing the inappropriate content from the resources we use to teach.

“We accept and take full responsibility for the use of this inappropriate material and for that we are deeply sorry.

“Whether it be as an educator, or more importantly, as a Canadian citizen, we all need to recognize the impact of residential schools. I can’t imagine what it was like to be in a residential school, nor would I ever speak on behalf of survivors. It is their story to tell,” Brodziak said.

“It is our job to support these survivors and correct the wrongs from the past. The students that we serve on a daily basis are really second, third and fourth generation survivors and we must continue to recognize the impact of residential schools on families.”

READ MORE: Residential schools subjected students to disease, abuse, experiments: TRC report

Alberta Education Minister Dave Eggen has also apologized and said the hurtful information will be removed.

“I was appalled to see such hurtful and offensive material given to an Alberta student,” Eggen said in a statement.

“As minister of education, I want to sincerely apologize to this student, their family and anyone else who may have been exposed to this insensitive resource. There is no excuse for it and there is no place for it in our schools.”

READ MORE: Feds considering stat holiday to mark legacy of residential schools. Can it be more than ‘just another day off?’

The legacy of residential schools is a “dark period in our history, and we must journey together toward reconciliation,” he added.

Eggen said he has instructed Alberta Education to conduct a review of the material used by the Alberta Distance Learning Centre to make sure use of the resource is discontinued.

With files from Global News.