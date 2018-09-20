Crime
September 20, 2018 4:00 pm
Updated: September 20, 2018 4:08 pm

Accused shooter in Peterborough Home Depot parking lot may soon have a lawyer

By and Global News

Terrance Finn was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife Sandra Finn on Aug. 22, 2018 in Peterborough.

CHEX News file
A A

Nearly a month after his arrest for first-degree murder, a man accused of shooting his wife in a Home Depot parking lot in Peterborough may be getting a lawyer.

Terrence Finn, 73, is charged in the death of his wife Sandra Finn, 70. Police say Sandra’s body was found inside a vehicle at the Home Depot parking lot on Lansdowne Street on the morning of Aug. 22.

Finn, who resides in Westwood just east of Peterborough, made another brief court appearance via video in Peterborough on Thursday.

READ MORE: ‘I want to plead guilty’ – accused shooter in Peterborough Home Depot parking lot insists on plea

According to witnesses at the scene, a man placed a pistol on the hood of the vehicle and calmly waited for police to arrive in the moments after the incident.

Police arrested Finn at the scene.

During previous appearances, Finn has told the court he wants to plead guilty and move the process along, and has indicated that he didn’t want to hire a lawyer,

However, court officials strongly advised against that.

Sandra Finn

On Thursday, a lawyer spoke on Finn’s behalf, indicating Finn was in the process of retaining her services.

As a result, Finn’s case was adjourned to Oct. 12.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Home Depot shooting
Peterborough Home Depot shooting
Peterborough shooting
Sandra Finn
Shooting
Terrence Finn

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News