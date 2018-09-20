Accused shooter in Peterborough Home Depot parking lot may soon have a lawyer

Nearly a month after his arrest for first-degree murder, a man accused of shooting his wife in a Home Depot parking lot in Peterborough may be getting a lawyer.

Terrence Finn, 73, is charged in the death of his wife Sandra Finn, 70. Police say Sandra’s body was found inside a vehicle at the Home Depot parking lot on Lansdowne Street on the morning of Aug. 22.

Finn, who resides in Westwood just east of Peterborough, made another brief court appearance via video in Peterborough on Thursday.

Terry Finn just made a brief court appearance. It looks like he’s trying to hire a lawyer. Finn is still in custody, and said nothing from the prisoner’s dock. A lawyer he is trying to retain had the case adjourned to Oct. 12. Finn will appear by video. — Sarah Deeth (@SarahDeeth) September 20, 2018

According to witnesses at the scene, a man placed a pistol on the hood of the vehicle and calmly waited for police to arrive in the moments after the incident.

Police arrested Finn at the scene.

During previous appearances, Finn has told the court he wants to plead guilty and move the process along, and has indicated that he didn’t want to hire a lawyer,

However, court officials strongly advised against that.

On Thursday, a lawyer spoke on Finn’s behalf, indicating Finn was in the process of retaining her services.

As a result, Finn’s case was adjourned to Oct. 12.