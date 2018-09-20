Canada
Number of people in Saskatchewan receiving EI drops in July

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Canada Service centre documents that display Employment Insurance options are pictured in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 7, 2015.

Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press
Fewer people in Saskatchewan were receiving regular employment insurance benefits in July then in the previous month.

Statistics Canada reported Thursday there were 16,500 EI beneficiaries in the province during the month, down 1.3 per cent from June.

The decrease was led by natural resources, agriculture, and related production occupations.

On a year-over-year basis, the number of beneficiaries dropped by 11.5 per cent.

Variations in the number of beneficiaries can reflect people going back to work, those exhausting EI benefits, and those no longer receiving benefits for other reasons.

The number of initial and renewal claims in July dropped by 1.8 per cent from the previous month to 7,100.

