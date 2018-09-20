World
September 20, 2018 10:43 am
Updated: September 20, 2018 11:11 am

Multiple victims during shooting in Maryland county, sheriff says

By Staff Reuters

WATCH LIVE: Local coverage of shooting in Baltimore suburb with multiple victims

Several people were shot on Thursday in Perryman, Maryland, and residents were asked to avoid the area, according to authorities.

“The situation is still fluid,” the Harford County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter, adding that officers responded to the incident shortly after 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT). Agents from the Baltimore office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were also headed to the scene, the federal law enforcement agency said.

 

Perryman is 34 miles (55 km) northeast of Baltimore. The area of the reported shooting includes a church and a business district, and is near the Aberdeen Proving Ground, an Army facility.

Governor Larry Hogan said his office was “closely monitoring the horrific shooting.”

“Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders,” Hogan wrote on Twitter. “The State stands ready to offer any support.”

The shooting occurred a day after a man entered a Pennsylvania court building and shot and wounded four people, including a police officer, before he was killed by police, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

