Police investigate series of Oakville break-ins

Halton Police are warning residents about a recent rash of nighttime break and enters in Oakville.

Police say during the incidents, which began in August, suspects would gain entry to homes through unlocked doors, windows and garage doors, sometimes using remote garage door openers left in vehicles.

Police say the culprits have entered residences while occupants are sleeping, but no confrontations have been reported.

Investigators say the suspects stole electronics, wallets, purses, and car keys, as well as vehicles, which were taken from driveways using keys found inside the home.

Police are asking residents to make sure their vehicles and homes are locked at night, and to report any suspicious activity.