Man flees in 3-wheeled car, by bike then fights officers: Kingston police

Kingston police have arrested a man after they say he crashed his badly damaged car, tried to flee on a bicycle and then fought off officers while trying to resist arrest.

On Sept. 19, just after 1 a.m., police say a 39-year-old man was driving westbound on Concession Street when he struck a light post at Leroy Grant Drive.

The collision severely damaged the vehicle and caused a passenger tire to be ripped off, say police.

The man then drove away on three wheels. Shortly after the collision, Kingston Paramedics contacted police when they discovered the broken-down vehicle near the Johnson Street and Sir John A. MacDonald Boulevard intersection, with another wheel missing.

Police say witnesses reported seeing the man leave his vehicle and jumping on a bicycle he took out of his the trunk.

Police then found the man riding the bicycle southbound on Portsmouth Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

The man was told to stop by police but he allegedly refused. Police then manoeuvred their patrol car in front of the bicycle in order to block the man’s path, and he then lost his balance and fell off the bike.

When officers tried to arrest him, the man allegedly resisted, trying to fight off the officers.

The 39-year-old was eventually arrested and police say he tested two and a half times over the legal blood-alcohol limit.

The Kingston man was charged with impaired driving, operating a vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol and resisting arrest.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and he could face a one-year suspension if convicted. The vehicle was seized and impounded for seven days, and the man will be responsible for all fees and fines.