Man charged with murder in death of Belgian tourist in B.C. due in court

Sean McKenzie, the man charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Belgian tourist travelling in B.C., will appear in court Wednesday.

Amelie Christelle Sakkalis, 28, was found dead north of Boston Bar near Highway 1, on Aug. 22 at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Sakkalis was a Belgian national and was travelling in Canada at the time of her death.

Investigators believe she was hitchhiking from the Penticton area and heading to Vancouver.

READ MORE: Man charged with first-degree murder in death of Belgian tourist in B.C.

McKenzie will appear in a Chilliwack courtroom at 2 p.m. PT.

He made his first appearance in court on Sept. 15 and remains in custody.

He was the prime suspect in Sakkalis’ murder.

McKenzie is not previously known to police.

READ MORE: Man charged in connection with death of Belgian tourist near Boston Bar

WATCH: At a press conference held Monday, IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Frank Jang answers questions about Sean McKenzie of Oliver, B.C., and his relationship with Belgian tourist Amelie Sakkalis.