Man charged with murder in death of Belgian tourist in B.C. due in court
Sean McKenzie, the man charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Belgian tourist travelling in B.C., will appear in court Wednesday.
Amelie Christelle Sakkalis, 28, was found dead north of Boston Bar near Highway 1, on Aug. 22 at approximately 7:45 p.m.
Sakkalis was a Belgian national and was travelling in Canada at the time of her death.
Investigators believe she was hitchhiking from the Penticton area and heading to Vancouver.
McKenzie will appear in a Chilliwack courtroom at 2 p.m. PT.
He made his first appearance in court on Sept. 15 and remains in custody.
He was the prime suspect in Sakkalis’ murder.
McKenzie is not previously known to police.
At a press conference held Monday, IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Frank Jang answers questions about Sean McKenzie of Oliver, B.C., and his relationship with Belgian tourist Amelie Sakkalis.
