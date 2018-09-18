World
September 18, 2018 5:38 pm

Woodward’s tell-all book on Trump, ‘Fear,’ sells over a million copies in first week

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Woodward says John Kelly, Jim Mattis trying to protect jobs by denying quotes in ‘Fear’ book

A A

NEW YORK – Bob Woodward’s “Fear” is already a million-seller.

Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that Woodward’s takedown of President Donald Trump has sold more than 1.1 million copies just a week after publication. It is among the fastest selling hardcover books in memory and had the fastest opening in history for Simon & Schuster, which also publishes Stephen King, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Mary Higgins Clark.

WATCH: Woodward opens up about his new book about the Trump administration

“Fear” now joins Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” as a million-selling portrait of a chaotic Trump administration.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
bob woodward book
Donald Trump
Fear Book
fire and fury
Michael Wolff
Trump
Trump Book
Woodward book
Woodward book sales

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News