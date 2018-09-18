Roseanne Barr says her ‘The Conners’ character gets killed off by opioid overdose

Roseanne Barr revealed how her character will get killed off the spinoff of Roseanne after she was fired from the show in May for writing a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to former president Barack Obama.

Barr told Brandon Straka on his YouTube show Walk Away that the writers of The Conners chose to have her character die by overdosing on opioids.

“Oh ya, they killed her,” she revealed. “They have her die of an opioid overdose.”

She admitted that she was unhappy with how the writers decided her character would die.

“It wasn’t enough to [fire me], they had to so cruelly insult the people who loved that family and that show,” Barr said.

The actress said that she’s come to terms with the show moving on without her.

“There’s nothing I can do about it. It’s done. It’s over,” she said. “There’s no fight left.”

Last month, John Goodman said he wasn’t sure how the new series, titled The Conners, will be structured.

But the actor guessed that his character will be “mopey and sad” because his wife has died.

Goodman played husband Dan Conner to Barr’s character on ABC’s original Roseanne and last season’s revival.

The Conners spinoff was announced by ABC after Barr agreed to relinquish any participation in it.

The Conners will feature the rest of the Roseanne revival cast including Goodman as Dan, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie, Sara Gilbert as Darlene, Lecy Goranson as Becky and Michael Fishman as D.J.

The series will follow “the Conner family who, after a sudden turn of events, are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.”

The synopsis continues, “This iconic family — Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. — grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns — with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.”