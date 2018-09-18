Cocaine, cash seized from Peterborough apartment

Two people from the GTA have been charged after Peterborough police seized cocaine and cash from an apartment on Monday.

As part of an ongoing investigation, members of the Peterborough Police Service’s ICAD (intelligence, crime analyst, asset forfeiture and drug) unit and the emergency response team conducted a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search at a Hunter Street apartment.

Police say they located and seized cocaine and more than $6,000 in cash.

Two people were arrested and charged.

Shakeem Anderson-Henry, 25, of Scarborough, and a 17-year-old girl are both charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and failure to comply with a probation order.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the girl cannot be released.

The co-accused were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.