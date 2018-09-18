Canada
September 18, 2018 7:36 am

OPP investigate robbery in Trenton

Quinte West OPP are investigating a robbery in Trenton.

Quinte West OPP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding three men in connection with a robbery Sunday afternoon.

Police say three men confronted a man at the Adrian Court apartment complex in Trenton.

One of the suspects allegedly brandished a knife and stole the victim’s cellphone.

The three suspects then left allowing the victim to flee.

Police say one of the suspects returned later and assaulted a second man with a knife.

No physical injuries were reported, police ask that people with information call OPP or Crimestoppers.

