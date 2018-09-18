OPP investigate robbery in Trenton
A A
Quinte West OPP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding three men in connection with a robbery Sunday afternoon.
Police say three men confronted a man at the Adrian Court apartment complex in Trenton.
One of the suspects allegedly brandished a knife and stole the victim’s cellphone.
The three suspects then left allowing the victim to flee.
READ MORE: Kingston police look for suspect they say hitched a ride, then set vehicle on fire
Police say one of the suspects returned later and assaulted a second man with a knife.
No physical injuries were reported, police ask that people with information call OPP or Crimestoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.