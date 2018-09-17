Tornado kills 1, rips roof off building on path of destruction through Richmond, Virginia

There was at least one fatality after a tornado ripped through an area close to Richmond, Va., in the wake of Florence on Monday.

One person died after a warehouse collapsed and was left in pieces on Speeks Drive in Chesterfield County, CBS affiliate WTVR-TV reported.

The victim was a man who worked at Old Dominion Flooring, Chesterfield Fire/EMS public information officer Lt. Jason Elmore tweeted.

We can confirm one fatality at the building collapse. All other employees accounted for. We transported one other minor injury to hospital. — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) September 17, 2018

Crews had recovered the man’s body from the building at about 8:45 p.m. local time, he added.

A second individual was taken to hospital but was not seriously hurt.

Virginia’s Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) had tracked as many as seven possible tornadoes in the Richmond area on Friday, but they still needed to be confirmed by the National Weather Service.

BREAKING: At least one funnel cloud seen on campus near Robins Stadium. pic.twitter.com/HKrV31MyMB — The Collegian (@URCollegian) September 17, 2018

The extreme weather also damaged a gas station on the Midlothian Turnpike, according to ABC affiliate WRIC.

The station’s roof was damaged alongside its store.

The weather also wreaked plenty of damage at the West End Assembly of God church in Henrico County.

It now has to close for “at least a couple of days,” WRIC reported.

Meanwhile, neighbours in the Hampton Park neighbourhood of Chesterfield County reported damage to their homes, including to the roofs and siding, WTVR reported.

Trees also fell on vehicles in that area.

Here are some photos and video of the path of destruction cut by extreme weather in the Richmond, Va., area on Friday:

LOOK: Viewer-submitted photos from our sister station (WRIC in Richmond) show the formation of a tornado in Virginia. pic.twitter.com/MdQEZgjL8D — WTRF 7News (@WTRF7News) September 17, 2018

Thank you to @average40sdude for this video of tornado along 9800 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 4 p.m. Monday. Take shelter now! https://t.co/I6lH1vOfMQ Tornado Warnings remain in effect. https://t.co/UAnJ6BrlKj pic.twitter.com/9TMiwkjB94 — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) September 17, 2018

Large tornado in Richmond Virginia, around 4 PM ET image via Pat Strepka pic.twitter.com/PCI6J5KPST — Brad Sowder (@TheBradSowder) September 17, 2018

Hull street near Speeks Rd pic.twitter.com/REZorytMkB — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) September 17, 2018

Lots of damage in western Chesterfield. These are pics from business on Speeks Rd. pic.twitter.com/qGFBrWKft6 — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) September 17, 2018

Overturned vehicle on Otterdale Rd pic.twitter.com/KnEHZrC8Ml — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) September 17, 2018

With files from the Associated Press