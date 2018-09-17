Gores Landing man pulled from Rice Lake identified

Northumberland OPP say no foul play is suspected in the death of a man whose body was recovered from Rice Lake last week.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 11, officers were called to an area along Rice Lake Drive, just east of Gores Landing in Hamilton Township, for reports of a man’s body in the water. The area is about 22 kilometres north of Cobourg.

READ MORE: Deceased man’s body discovered in Rice Lake: OPP

Officers found the man deceased in the water near the shoreline. A post-mortem examination was conducted in Kingston on Sept. 12.

No other details have been provided.

On Monday, police identified the victim as Kenneth Selvig, 64, of Gores Landing.