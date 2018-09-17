Body Recovered
September 17, 2018 3:35 pm

Gores Landing man pulled from Rice Lake identified

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Northumberland OPP say the body of a Gores Landing man was recovered from Rice Lake on Sept. 11.

Pete Fisher/Special to CHEX News
A A

Northumberland OPP say no foul play is suspected in the death of a man whose body was recovered from Rice Lake last week.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 11, officers were called to an area along Rice Lake Drive, just east of Gores Landing in Hamilton Township, for reports of a man’s body in the water. The area is about 22 kilometres north of Cobourg.

READ MORE: Deceased man’s body discovered in Rice Lake: OPP

Officers found the man deceased in the water near the shoreline. A post-mortem examination was conducted in Kingston on Sept. 12.

No other details have been provided.

On Monday, police identified the victim as Kenneth Selvig, 64, of Gores Landing.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Body Recovered
Drowning
Gores Landing
Kenneth Selvig
Rice Lake

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News