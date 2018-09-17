Halton Police look to identify suspects in robbery investigation

Halton Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying three robbery suspects in Milton.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 29, police say a violent robbery took place at the Big Bear Convenience Store located within a plaza on Main Street East.

They say three men wearing masks entered the store and accosted the lone staff member, before stealing a large amount of cash and fleeing in an unknown vehicle.

The employee received minor injuries.

The investigation has revealed that the same suspects may have purchased the masks used in the robbery at a plaza on Maple Avenue on the same night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cst. Simon Burden of the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2116.

Look familiar? Please contact @HaltonPolice if you recognize these persons of interest from a robbery that took place in Milton. https://t.co/YLR7REwpkW ^ra pic.twitter.com/Ula4e3gL3c — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) September 17, 2018