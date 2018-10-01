Quebec election: Vimont results

The electoral division of Vimont is part of the City of Laval, limited by the Mille Îles River, Papineau Avenue, Highway 440 and the CP rail line.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Michel Reeves

Parti Québécois: Sylvie Moreau

Quebec Liberal Party: Jean Rousselle

Québec Solidaire: Caroline Trottier-Gascon

The incumbent in this riding was Liberal MNA Jean Rousselle.

He was first elected in the 2012 general election.

In 2014, he won the riding with 50.48 per cent of the popular vote.

History

The electoral division of Vimont was created in 1980.

It is named after a Jesuit priest, Father Barthélemy Vimont, who was a missionary and Jesuit superior from 1639 to 1645.

Father Vimont assisted Paul de Chomedey de Maisonneuve in the founding of Montreal in 1642.