Quebec election: Terrebonne results

The electoral division of Terrebonne is located in Lanaudière and comprises of a portion of the City of Terrebonne, north of Laval, on the north side of the Mille Îles River.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Pierre Fitzgibbon

Parti Québécois: Mathieu Traversy

Quebec Liberal Party: Margaux Selam

Québec Solidaire: Anne B-Godbout

The incumbent in this riding was the Parti Québécois candidate Mathieu Traversy.

He won by just 743 votes in 2014. In 2012, he won by 3,648 votes ahead of Coalition Avenir Québec candidate Dr. Gaetan Barrette.

Traversy was first elected to the National Assembly in 2008.

History

Created in 1929, the territory of the riding of Terrebonne comes from the former electoral division of Effingham, created in 1792.

The Terrebonne — or Terbonne seigneury — was granted to André Daulier Deslandes in 1673. The name of his seigneury was selected for the fertility of its land.

In 1720, the seigneury was passed on to the abbot, Louis Lepage de Sainte-Claire.