October 1, 2018 3:42 am

Quebec election: Sainte-Marie–Saint-Jacques results

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

The riding of Sainte-Marie–Saint-Jacques is located in Montreal. It includes parts of downtown Montreal, the Old Port and the Plateau-Mont-Royal.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Anna Klisko
Parti Québécois: Jennifer Drouin
Quebec Liberal Party: Louis Charron
Québec Solidaire: Manon Massé

The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Québec Solidaire spokesperson Manon Massé.

Massé was first elected in 2014 in a tight race against the Liberals — she won the nomination by 91 votes.

Massé is the co-spokesperson for her party, along with former student leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.

History

The electoral division of Sainte-Marie–Saint-Jacques was created in 1988.

It was in the hands of the Parti Québécois from its inception to 2014.

