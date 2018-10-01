Quebec election: Sainte-Marie–Saint-Jacques results
The riding of Sainte-Marie–Saint-Jacques is located in Montreal. It includes parts of downtown Montreal, the Old Port and the Plateau-Mont-Royal.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Anna Klisko
Parti Québécois: Jennifer Drouin
Quebec Liberal Party: Louis Charron
Québec Solidaire: Manon Massé
The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Québec Solidaire spokesperson Manon Massé.
Massé was first elected in 2014 in a tight race against the Liberals — she won the nomination by 91 votes.
Massé is the co-spokesperson for her party, along with former student leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.
History
The electoral division of Sainte-Marie–Saint-Jacques was created in 1988.
It was in the hands of the Parti Québécois from its inception to 2014.
