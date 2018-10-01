Quebec election: Sainte-Marie–Saint-Jacques results

The riding of Sainte-Marie–Saint-Jacques is located in Montreal. It includes parts of downtown Montreal, the Old Port and the Plateau-Mont-Royal.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Anna Klisko

Parti Québécois: Jennifer Drouin

Quebec Liberal Party: Louis Charron

Québec Solidaire: Manon Massé

The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Québec Solidaire spokesperson Manon Massé.

Massé was first elected in 2014 in a tight race against the Liberals — she won the nomination by 91 votes.

Massé is the co-spokesperson for her party, along with former student leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.

History

The electoral division of Sainte-Marie–Saint-Jacques was created in 1988.

It was in the hands of the Parti Québécois from its inception to 2014.