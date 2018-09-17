Entertainment
Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra to recreate a Beatles show

A preview of the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra's upcoming show, Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to the Beatles

The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra is pairing up with the Classical Mystery Tour to take audience members back in time.

A Tribute to The Beatles is a performance that will feature more than a dozen favorite Beatles songs.

The symphony’s goal is to recreate a Beatles show, something WSO Conductor Julian Pellicano said is not easy.

“The Beatles was one of those bands that was so revolutionary, one of the things they did was include a symphony orchestra in many of their albums,” he said.

Pellicano said the Mystery Tour has been performing the The Beatles songs for more than 20 years.

The original Beatles recorded with a 41-piece orchestra, while the WSO will be performing with more than 80 musicians.

“It will be an incredible full-sound performance with a band that looks and sounds just like the Beatles,” he said.

The performance starts on Sept. 21. Tickets can be purchased on the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra website.

