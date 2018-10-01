Quebec election: Matane-Matapédia results

The electoral division of Matane-Matapédia was created in 2011 by the merger of Matane and Matapédia, which existed respectively since 1890 and 1922.

It is located in the eastern part of the administrative region of Bas-Saint-Laurent and comprises, in particular, the Town of Amqui and the cities of Matane and Mont-Joli.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Mathieu Quenum

Parti Québécois: Pascal Bérubé

Quebec Liberal Party: Annie Fournier

Québec Solidaire: Marie-Phare Boucher

Since its creation, the riding of Matane-Matapédia has voted for PQ incumbent Pascal Bérubé.

The television host was named opposition house leader by PQ Leader Jean-François Lisée in October 2016.

History

Today, the toponym Matane refers to the regional metropolitan centre of the same name.

However, the toponym Mantanne was first given by Samuel de Champlain to Rivière Matane in 1603.

As for the toponym Matapédia, it refers to the Matapédia river and lake, and comes from the Mi’kmaq word matapegiag, meaning “river which forks off into several branches” or “river junction.”