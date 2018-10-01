Quebec election: Huntingdon results

The riding of Huntingdon covers a portion of the south of Québec, west of Rivière Richelieu in the Montérégie region.

It includes the municipalities of Huntingdon, Saint-Anicet, Hemmingford, Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Napierville and Ormstown.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Claire Isabelle

Parti Québécois: Huguette Hébert

Quebec Liberal Party: Stéphane Billette

Québec Solidaire: Aiden Hodgins-Ravensbergen

Liberal Stéphane Billette is the incumbent, having held the seat since 2008.

Other parties, including the Action Démocratique du Québec and Union Nationale, have been elected in this riding in the past.

History

The electoral division of Huntingdon first appeared in 1792. It bore the name L’Acadie in 1829 and Beauharnois-Huntingdon between 1988 and 2001.

The town has been a significant location in the military history of the region.