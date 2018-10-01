Quebec election: D’Arcy-McGee results

The riding of D’Arcy-McGee includes the cities of Côte-Saint-Luc and Hampstead. It also includes a part of Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

The boundaries are as follows: Côte-des-Neiges Road, Édouard-Montpetit Boulevard, Victoria Avenue, Queen-Mary Road, Cedar Crescent, the boundary of the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Côte-Saint-Luc Road, the boundary of the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, and the Canadian Pacific railway line.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Mélodie Cohn

Parti Québécois: Eliane Pion

Quebec Liberal Party: David Birnbaum

Québec Solidaire: Jean-Claude Kumuyange

David Birnbaum was the incumbent heading into the 2018 election. He was first elected in 2014.

History

The riding of Darcy McGee was created in 1965 and named in honour of one of Canada’s Fathers of Confederation, Thomas D’Arcy McGee. The riding boasts a large anglophone population and houses Quebec’s largest concentration of seniors, as well as members of the Jewish community.