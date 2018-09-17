Decision Quebec
September 17, 2018 6:31 am
Updated: September 17, 2018 7:40 am

Quebec party leaders to face off in historic English language debate

By The Canadian Press

PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisee left, Quebec Solidaire leader Manon Masse , CAQ leader Francois Legault and Liberal leader Philippe Couillard , pose for photos before their debate Thursday, September 13, 2018 in Montreal, Que..

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
A A

Quebec’s four would-be premiers face off tonight in the province’s first-ever televised English-language debate.

It will be hosted by Global’s Senior Anchor Jamie Orchard and co-moderated by CBC’s Debra Arbec and CTV’s Mitsumi Takahashi. You can watch the live broadcast on Global News at 5:30 or online at globalnews.ca/montreal/.

Story continues below

Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard, Francois Legault of the Coalition Avenir Quebec, Jean-Francois Lisee of the Parti Quebecois and Quebec solidaire‘s Manon Masse will all be hoping to impress English-speaking voters ahead of the Oct. 1 election.

READ MORE: This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Candidates discuss mobility, transportation as election nears

The candidates will debate topics including education, health, economy, identity, the environment and relations with the English-speaking community.

While the themes are similar to those of last week’s debate in French, this time the candidates will have the added challenge of expressing themselves in their second language.

READ MORE: Quebec reaches highest percentage of female candidates in history: Elections Quebec

The English-speaking community has traditionally voted overwhelmingly for the federalist Liberals, however more votes could be at play this time since none of the major parties are calling for a referendum on Quebec separation.

The first debate took place last week, while another French-language showdown is scheduled for Thursday.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Coalition Avenir Quebec
Decision Quebec
Election debate
Francois Legault
Jean-François Lisée
Leaders Debate
Liberal Party
Manon Masse
Parti Quebecois
Philippe Couillard
Quebec Debate
Quebec election
Quebec Election 2018
Quebec Solidaire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News