Quebec party leaders to face off in historic English language debate

Quebec’s four would-be premiers face off tonight in the province’s first-ever televised English-language debate.

It will be hosted by Global’s Senior Anchor Jamie Orchard and co-moderated by CBC’s Debra Arbec and CTV’s Mitsumi Takahashi. You can watch the live broadcast on Global News at 5:30 or online at globalnews.ca/montreal/.

Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard, Francois Legault of the Coalition Avenir Quebec, Jean-Francois Lisee of the Parti Quebecois and Quebec solidaire‘s Manon Masse will all be hoping to impress English-speaking voters ahead of the Oct. 1 election.

READ MORE: This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Candidates discuss mobility, transportation as election nears

The candidates will debate topics including education, health, economy, identity, the environment and relations with the English-speaking community.

While the themes are similar to those of last week’s debate in French, this time the candidates will have the added challenge of expressing themselves in their second language.

READ MORE: Quebec reaches highest percentage of female candidates in history: Elections Quebec

The English-speaking community has traditionally voted overwhelmingly for the federalist Liberals, however more votes could be at play this time since none of the major parties are calling for a referendum on Quebec separation.

The first debate took place last week, while another French-language showdown is scheduled for Thursday.