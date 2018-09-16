Calgary Flames co-owner, oil tycoon Clay Riddell dies

Calgary Flames co-owner, energy sector executive and philanthropist Clay Riddell has died, the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) confirmed Sunday.

Riddell joined the Flames Ownership Group for the 2003-2004 season, CSEC said. The corporation added that he joined during a “critical time for the Flames,” with a passion for the team and for the love of sport.

“We mourn the passing of a great man of industry, sports, philanthropy and human decency along with our city, province and country,” said Ken King, Calgary Flames CEO. “His legacies to all of us are immeasurable.”

“To his family our gratitude, respect and deepest sympathy.”

Our heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the family of our Chair, Clay Riddell, who sadly left us this weekend. Community was at the heart of all that Mr. Riddell did, and that was no different at the Shaw Charity Classic. pic.twitter.com/YOoHY1kruQ — Shaw Charity Classic (@ShawClassic) September 16, 2018

According to the Patron Group with the Shaw Charity Classic, Riddell graduated with honours from the University of Manitoba with a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology, later receiving an Honorary Doctor of Science degree as well.

Since 1974, Riddell was the CEO of Paramount Resources Ltd., a publicly traded oil and gas company. He was also involved with the Canadian Society of Petroleum Geologists and the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.