Calgary Flames co-owner, oil tycoon Clay Riddell dies
Calgary Flames co-owner, energy sector executive and philanthropist Clay Riddell has died, the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) confirmed Sunday.
Riddell joined the Flames Ownership Group for the 2003-2004 season, CSEC said. The corporation added that he joined during a “critical time for the Flames,” with a passion for the team and for the love of sport.
“We mourn the passing of a great man of industry, sports, philanthropy and human decency along with our city, province and country,” said Ken King, Calgary Flames CEO. “His legacies to all of us are immeasurable.”
“To his family our gratitude, respect and deepest sympathy.”
According to the Patron Group with the Shaw Charity Classic, Riddell graduated with honours from the University of Manitoba with a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology, later receiving an Honorary Doctor of Science degree as well.
Since 1974, Riddell was the CEO of Paramount Resources Ltd., a publicly traded oil and gas company. He was also involved with the Canadian Society of Petroleum Geologists and the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.
