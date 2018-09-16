Saskatoon Terry Fox Run raises $35K

A cool, windy day in Saskatoon didn’t stop around 250 people from continuing on the legacy of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope.

“Terry started his run in Newfoundland, and I think his first day was probably not much nicer than this, or maybe even worse,” said Alison Lackie with the organizing committee of the Saskatoon Terry Fox Run. “He ran a marathon a day with an old-fashioned prosthetic leg. It makes it even a little bit more meaningful to have people coming out in chilly weather.”

READ MORE: Edmontonians brave unseasonably cold weather for 38th annual Terry Fox Run

“I think Terry himself and his original Marathon of Hope still resonates with people, even though probably a majority of people here wouldn’t have been alive when that happened,” said Lackie.

Fox ran 5,373 kilometres through six provinces over 143 days to bring awareness to cancer research.

Since Fox ran his Marathon of Hope in 1980, more than $750 million has been raised for cancer research.

Karen Wharington has run 36 Terry Fox Runs.

“The determination he had when he did his journey, we followed him when we were kids,” she explained.

Wharington said she was running for her mom, who lost a battle with cancer, as well as her friend’s daughter, who is a cancer survivor.

READ MORE: $700M and counting: Terry Fox continues to inspire 38 years later

“It’s for a good cause and it’s so nice to see so many people out here. It’s amazing,” she added.

Organizers said the Saskatoon event raised nearly $35,000.

More than 40 communities in Saskatchewan hosted a Terry Rox Run on Sunday.