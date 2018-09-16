In photos: Sneakers and Strays fundraiser helps hundreds of Edmonton-area dogs

Hundreds of people filled Buena Vista Dog Park Sunday afternoon for Sneakers and Strays, a fundraiser to benefit the Humane Animal Rescue Team (HART).

Over 300 people and 200 dogs took part in the fun run and walk, which help to pay for much-needed services and supplies for rescued pets.

“We have a lot of stray or un-owned dogs that come to us,” said Lyndsay Tischer, president of HART. “We provide medical care, behavioural support — everything that they need through to adoption and our fostering network.”

All dogs that crossed the finish line received a medal.

Organizers said the event also raises their profile in the community and highlights the work they do rescuing pets.

“We have been rescuing animals from around the Edmonton area for about 15 years,” Tischer said. “We rescue, rehabilitate and re-home dogs in need.”

“Sometimes we have the misconception that rescue dogs are broken and they’re not,” Tischer added. “We all have our own personal baggage, and they’re great representatives of how much we can overcome.”

Dogs that have been rescued by the organization were also at the event.

“They are a great representation of the dogs that are out there looking for people to match up with,” Tischer said. “We really hope to open the possibilities so that people are adopting instead of shopping.”