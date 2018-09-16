fatal dog attack
49-year-old woman dies after being attacked by her dog: RCMP

Witnesses report a dog first attacked a toddler before it turned on its owner.

Strathmore RCMP have confirmed a woman died after being attacked by her dog in her Langdon home Saturday night.

In a release late Saturday, police said the dog initially attacked a three-year-old girl at around 6 p.m. before turning on the woman.

Emergency crews were called to the home but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The toddler was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the dog is a boxer pitbull cross and witnesses told police it had not shown any previous signs of aggression.

That dog, as well as a second dog in the home, have been quarantined in Calgary.

Langdon is approximately 35 kilometres east of Calgary.

