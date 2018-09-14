Canada
Wilfrid Laurier University confirms death of student at residence building

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating the death of a first-year student at Wilfrid Laurier University.

Officers were called to a residence building on Regina Street near University Avenue East at around 3 a.m. on Friday.

The man was found outside the building and pronounced dead.

The death is not considered suspicious and officials are in the process of contacting the student’s family.

“The loss of a student has a deep impact on the entire Laurier community,” the university said in a statement. “The university is making counseling and support services available to all students, faculty and staff.”

Those supports can be reached through the following services:

