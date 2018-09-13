Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle involved in collision in Ajax

A pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital after she was struck by a vehicle that was involved in a collision in Ajax on Thursday.

Durham Regional Police Const. George Tudos said officers responded to a call about a collision just before 10:30 a.m. on Taunton Road near Middlecoate Drive.

Tudos said two vehicles collided and one vehicle struck a pedestrian who was waiting for a bus on the north side of Taunton.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and had to be airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Tudos said the vehicle that struck the pedestrian then rolled over into a ditch and emergency services had to extricate the driver. He was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is being investigated. Taunton is closed in both directions between Harwood Avenue and Salem Road.

—With files from Jasmine Pazzano

Taunton Road will be closed i both directions between Harwood Ave and Salem Rd while Collision Investigation Unit do a full reconstruction at the scene. pic.twitter.com/ynNbD6iC21 — DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) September 13, 2018