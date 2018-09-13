Saskatoon weather outlook: more rain on the way

More rain on the way for the weekend.

Saskatoon forecast

Thursday

Light rain and drizzle started the day in Saskatoon as temperatures dipped back to 7 C before warming up toward double digits by noon under mostly cloudy skies.

Snow continued to far in parts of western Saskatchewan with multiple hours being reported at the Lloydminster airport by midday.

That snow will continue to fall in northwestern Saskatchewan, including Buffalo Narrows and Meadow Lake through the afternoon and into the evening with mostly cloudy skies and temps up to 11 C in Saskatoon with a slight chance of drizzle.

Thursday night

There is a decent chance of some light rain Thursday night into early Friday morning in the city as we cool back into low single digits overnight.

Friday

Mostly cloudy skies stick around to finish the second week of school with a slight chance of showers at times during the day, particularly in the early morning and later in the afternoon.

With the cold front finally nudging through during the day, a cooler day is on the way with an afternoon high only making it to 9 C.

Weekend

There is a good chance of rain right through the day on Saturday, although there will likely be some breaks at times, especially in the afternoon before more light rain and drizzle roll in on Sunday.

Slightly warmer air will press in with the system bringing in the moisture with afternoon highs hopping back into double digits both days with gusty winds kicking in on Sunday.

Work week outlook

Yet another wave of rain is possible on Monday before it finally starts to ease later in the day with some mid-week sunny breaks possible as afternoon highs hold steady in low double digits.

The Sept. 13 Your Saskatchewan photo of a rare aurora photo captured with lightning in it was taken north of Viscount by Amanda Sutherland:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.