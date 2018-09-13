Winnipeg mural festival celebrates fifth year with equal parts visual arts and music

Wall-to-Wall Mural and Culture Festival has taken over the walls of Winnipeg with colourful murals for the last five years.

The annual event is now making a push to incorporate equal parts visual art, workshops, and musical performances in order to provide more opportunities for Canadian artists.

This year, attendees can expect new murals to crop up across the city including the North End, West Broadway, West End, and at The Forks.

As for music, performances range from hip-hop and R&B, to Icelandic rap – most of which will be hosted by the Good Will Social Club.

One of the musicians set to play this year is local hip hop artist Anthony OKS, who’s also an ambassador of Wall-to-Wall.

“It’s pretty cool because every year at this festival I stumble across a new and emerging artist.”

Festival partner Graffiti Art Programming will also be hosting free weekly visual art and music workshops for youth through Studio 393. The goal is to encourage young people aged 12 to 28 to explore career opportunities in the arts.

“We strive to provided a festival that is accessible to as many people as possible through multiple venues, styles of art and music, and ways of engaging,” said co-director Andrew Eastman.

“We can’t wait to help transform this city for the entire month of September.”

For more information about Wall-to-Wall Mural and Culture Festival, visit the website here. It runs through to the end of the month.