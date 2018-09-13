Woman, 23, dies after dump truck, car collide in west end

A 23-year-old woman died Wednesday afternoon after the car she was driving and a dump truck collided in Ottawa’s west end.

A spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service confirmed Thursday morning the collision occurred at 4:45 p.m. on Moodie Drive, between Fallowfield Road and West Hunt Club Road, south of Bells Corners.

The crash left the injured woman trapped in her vehicle, according to a release from Ottawa Fire Services.

Paramedics worked to resuscitate her while firefighters freed her from the car but she succumbed to her injuries not long after that.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured in the collision.

No further information about why or how the two vehicles collided was immediately available. Police said their investigation into the cause of crash continues.

The release from Ottawa fire noted officials from the Ministry of Environment were notified of a spill from the dump truck.