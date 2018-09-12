Lethbridge College ready to take on future with new brand

Reinventing themselves as an institution ready to take on the world, Lethbridge College officially unveiled their new brand on Wednesday in front of an excited audience.

“We are really, really ready for what the future is, to be innovative, to be creative, to be a part of our community and to just shape the future,” said Paula Burns, president and CEO of Lethbridge College.

The new campaign is named: “Be ready – because what happens next matters most.” It hopes to capture the pivotal moments of student experiences that prepare them for life after school.

Built on what the College says are success-ensuring characteristics such as preparedness, perseverance, determination and rigour, the new brand has been in the works for several months now.

“For us, ‘What happens next matters most’ really is a shared mantra of communicating our purpose and our meaning,” said Brian Freeman, manager of Marketing and Web Services for Lethbridge College.

After requesting feedback from the college community and partners, the collective idea for this new brand was brought to life on Wednesday and staff say it’s an exciting new direction that celebrates the innovative work being done each day by everyone at the college.

“We have a purpose and a role to prepare students for success, be it for achieving the career of their dreams or continuing on a pathway of lifelong learning,” Freeman added.