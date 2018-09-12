Canada
September 12, 2018 1:46 pm

SIU clears Hamilton police of wrongdoing in man’s death

By Reporter  Global News

Hamilton police cleared by SIU in death of 65 year old man.

Files / Global News
A A

Hamilton police have been cleared of any wrongdoing by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in the death of a 65-year-old man.

READ MORE: SIU investigates man’s death in Hamilton parking garage

Police were called to the parking garage at the Juravinski Hospital on Concession Street on Thursday, July 19, after a man called 911, indicating he was suicidal and was going to jump off the six-storey building.

When an officer arrived at the scene, an injured man was lying on the ground and first aid was provided, but the man succumbed to his injuries.

The Director of the SIU, Tony Loparco, said there was no evidence that an officer contributed to the man’s death, so the investigation has ended.

READ MORE: Police watchdog investigating Hamilton officer who responded to Good Samaritan shooting

The victim’s name has not been released.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault. Under the Police Services Act, the Director of the SIU must:

  • consider whether an officer has committed a criminal offence  in connection with the incident under investigation
  • depending on the evidence, lay a criminal charge against the officer if appropriate or close the file without any charges being laid
  • report the results of any investigations to the Attorney General.
Report an error
Death
Garage
HamOnt
Hospital
juravinksi
Ontario
Parking
Police
SIU
specialinvestigationsunit
wrongdoing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News