SIU clears Hamilton police of wrongdoing in man’s death

Hamilton police have been cleared of any wrongdoing by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in the death of a 65-year-old man.

READ MORE: SIU investigates man’s death in Hamilton parking garage

Police were called to the parking garage at the Juravinski Hospital on Concession Street on Thursday, July 19, after a man called 911, indicating he was suicidal and was going to jump off the six-storey building.

When an officer arrived at the scene, an injured man was lying on the ground and first aid was provided, but the man succumbed to his injuries.

The Director of the SIU, Tony Loparco, said there was no evidence that an officer contributed to the man’s death, so the investigation has ended.

READ MORE: Police watchdog investigating Hamilton officer who responded to Good Samaritan shooting

The victim’s name has not been released.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault. Under the Police Services Act, the Director of the SIU must:

consider whether an officer has committed a criminal offence in connection with the incident under investigation

depending on the evidence, lay a criminal charge against the officer if appropriate or close the file without any charges being laid

report the results of any investigations to the Attorney General.

On July 19, 2018, a 65yo man fell from the parking garage of the Juravinski Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries. The SIU terminated its investigation after determining no police officer contributed to the man's death. https://t.co/z0b73jbDv2 — SIU (@SIUOntario) September 12, 2018