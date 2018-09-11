Belleville
September 11, 2018 11:40 pm

Belleville’s mothballed Sears Distribution Centre sold, marijuana industry moving in

By Videographer  Global News

Belleville's mothballed Sears Distribution Centre is sold and a Quebec-based supplier to the cannabis industry is moving into a quarter of the over 2-million-square-foot facility.

The mothballed Sears Distribution Centre in Belleville’s industrial park has been sold and the building’s new tenant is talking about bringing jobs to the area.

The new owner, Group Mach, is a real estate developer out of Quebec. Group Mach has leased over 500,000 square feet, or about one-quarter of the site to HEXO Corp.

“HEXO is focused on advanced cannabis products, so not only cultivating the flower, that’s a fairly small part of the business but looking at what comes next,” said Sebastien St-Louis, the co-founder and CEO of HEXO.

“Cannabis drinks, cannabis cosmetics, cannabis vaping experiences.”

No official numbers have been released but Poste says a couple-hundred jobs could be created right off the bat.

Belleville City Council will need to approve a re-zoning of the property. A public meeting is slated for Oct. 1.

