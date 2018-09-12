Kingston Voyageurs hope to tame the Cougars on Thursday

It was a dream start for the Kingston Voyageurs in the Ontario Hockey League.

The Junior A Vees opened a new season with road victories last weekend over the Markham Royals and Stouffville Spirit.

Both games were decided in overtime with Ryan Gibson and Owen Ramsay scoring the game-winning goals.

“It was the start we were hoping for,” said Ramsay, a 20-year-old veteran from Toronto.

Ramsay was acquired in a trade during the offseason from the Newmarket Hurricanes. The first year arts and science student at Queen’s University looks forward to playing for the red, white and blue.

“I can’t thank the team enough for making that trade to bring me here. My dad Rob played for the Vees a long time ago, so it’s nice to finish my career in the same city as him. I believe I can help this team win and look forward to the opportunity of helping them do just that.

The Voyageurs look to make it three wins in a row on Thursday night. It is their home opener at the Invista Centre against the Cobourg Cougars.

“We owe them,” said captain Cole Beckstead.

“Cobourg eliminated us from the playoffs last year in five games,” added the 20-year forward from Morrisburg.

“We haven’t forgotten that, so we look forward to exacting some revenge. It should be a good game. Hopefully, a lot of fans will come out to watch us play. We’ve got a pretty good club this year and getting off to a 2-0 start really gives us a lot of confidence.”

Game time on Thursday is 7 p.m.