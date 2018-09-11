Entertainment
Regina-born Tatiana Maslany to star alongside Bryan Cranston on Broadway in ‘Network’

By Staff The Canadian Press

Canadian star Tatiana Maslany is set to make her Broadway debut in a play with Bryan Cranston.

Producers say the two will share the stage in Lee Hall’s media satire “Network,” which is set to begin performances at the Belasco Theatre on Nov. 10.

The Regina-born Maslany recently made her New York stage debut in an off-Broadway production of Tracy Letts’s “Mary Page Marlowe.”

In “Network,” which is based on the Oscar-winning film, the Emmy Award-winning “Orphan Black” star will play a TV executive.

Maslany can be seen in the film “Destroyer,” which is screening at the Toronto International Film Festival.

She’s also up for another Emmy next Monday for playing multiple clones on “Orphan Black.”

