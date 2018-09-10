Working smoke detector credited for safe evacuation in Vanier fire

A resident at a home that caught fire in Vanier on Sunday night credits their working smoke detector for a safe evacuation.

Ottawa Fire Services say that they received a 911 call from a resident at 108 The Rockery Private reporting flames in the basement at around 11:41 p.m. Sunday night. When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke in one unit of a row home and declared it a working fire.

Firefighters then began ventilating smoke and the fire was declared under control at around midnight. Ottawa Fire Services is reporting that there were no injuries in the fire.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 108 The Rockery Private. The fire is confined to one unit of an 8-door 2-storey residential row. Occupants safely evacuated and no injuries are reported. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/OB5V2NKRzG — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) September 10, 2018

According to fire investigators, only the one unit sustained damage which is estimated at $85,000 and one person has been displaced. Investigators also say the fire was deemed accidental and was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.