September 10, 2018 12:14 pm

Working smoke detector credited for safe evacuation in Vanier fire

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Ottawa fire fighters battle a blaze in a row home at 108 The Rockery Private in Vanier on Sunday night.

Scott Stilborn Photo
A resident at a home that caught fire in Vanier on Sunday night credits their working smoke detector for a safe evacuation.

Ottawa Fire Services say that they received a 911 call from a resident at 108 The Rockery Private reporting flames in the basement at around 11:41 p.m. Sunday night. When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke in one unit of a row home and declared it a working fire.

Firefighters then began ventilating smoke and the fire was declared under control at around midnight. Ottawa Fire Services is reporting that there were no injuries in the fire.

According to fire investigators, only the one unit sustained damage which is estimated at $85,000 and one person has been displaced. Investigators also say the fire was deemed accidental and was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.

Global News