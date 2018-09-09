Canadian Coast Guard monitoring barge that ran aground in Haida Gwaii

The Canadian Coast Guard is currently monitoring a barge that ran aground on Haida Gwaii during high winds Saturday night.

A photo was posted to Facebook by Mike Meegan, who says the barge, which houses a fishing lodge, came off its anchor during the storm and then drifted down the inlet.

The barge is now ground-fed on the east side of Lina Island.

The village of Haida Gwaii has posted a safety notice to people on the water, saying the barge is considered an explosion hazard.

The Coast Guard is establishing an emergency zone around the barge and response teams are working on recovery efforts.

