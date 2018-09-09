Haida Gwaii barge
September 9, 2018 11:20 pm

Canadian Coast Guard monitoring barge that ran aground in Haida Gwaii

By News Anchor  CKNW
Mike Meegan
A A

The Canadian Coast Guard is currently monitoring a barge that ran aground on Haida Gwaii during high winds Saturday night.

A photo was posted to Facebook by Mike Meegan, who says the barge, which houses a fishing lodge, came off its anchor during the storm and then drifted down the inlet.

READ MORE: No tsunami or damage expected after earthquake west of Haida Gwaii

The barge is now ground-fed on the east side of Lina Island.

The village of Haida Gwaii has posted a safety notice to people on the water, saying the barge is considered an explosion hazard.

READ MORE: Amid housing crisis, Haida Gwaii village confronting challenge of short-term rentals

The Coast Guard is establishing an emergency zone around the barge and response teams are working on recovery efforts.

WATCH: Environmental impact of Surrey barge fire

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barge
barge ran around
British Columbia
Canadian Coast Guard
Coast Guard
Haida Gwaii
Haida Gwaii barge
maritime hazard
news
West Coast

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News